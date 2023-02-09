Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reznikov: Over 600 officials of Armed Forces, Defense Ministry prosecuted after internal audits

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 6:12 PM 1 min read
Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov looks on during a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 5, 2023. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Feb. 9 that 621 officials working at Ukraine's Armed Forces and Defense Ministry were prosecuted after internal audits in 2022. Reznikov didn't specify for which violations the officials were held accountable.

According to the minister, 497 officials were fined, and 124 faced disciplinary liability.

The internal audits' materials used to reveal the officials' violations were handed over to law enforcement agencies, Reznikov added.

"My position was, is, and will remain unchanged — zero tolerance for any violations. Each person whose guilt has been proven by the relevant authorities bears and will bear responsibility," he wrote on Facebook.

In late January, the Defense Ministry was beset by a high-profile corruption scandal that led to the firing of several top officials.

Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA reported on Jan. 21 that the Defense Ministry procured large amounts of food products for the military at inflated prices. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has since opened an investigation into the alleged scheme.

Reznikov called the report false and asked the Security Service of Ukraine to look into the people involved in spreading the information. Shortly after the scandal, Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported citing government and military sources, that Reznikov would likely be dismissed from his ministerial post.

On Feb. 5, David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People party's faction in parliament, said that Reznikov would be replaced by the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Deputy defense minister summoned his resignation in wake of corruption scandal
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
