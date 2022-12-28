Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reznikov: France to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons, ammunition

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 11:02 PM 1 min read
France will continue to supply Kyiv with weapons and ammunition amid Russia’s continuous aggression against Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said after a meeting with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu on Dec. 28.

“This visit is not only an act of bravery. It also demonstrates strong French support,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

Reznikov said France’s support also includes “great French-made systems for the protection of our land and skies,” without specifying the type of weapons.

On Dec. 21, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said that the country had supplied Ukraine with rocket launchers and Crotale air defense systems, promising further weapons deliveries early next year. This includes additional Caesar mobile artillery units.

Lecornu told Le Journal du Dimanche on Nov. 20 that France had given Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers and 550 million euros ($569 million) worth of military aid, making France the fifth-largest contributor to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.