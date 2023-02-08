Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Zelensky likely to attend EU summit in Brussels on Feb. 9.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 4:11 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely attend an EU summit on Feb. 9 in Brussels, Reuters reported.

Zelensky has been invited but his plans to visit Brussels have not been announced officially yet.

If confirmed, this will be Zelensky’s third foreign visit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On Feb. 8, Zelensky arrived in London and met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier this week, rumors of Zelensky's visit to Brussels circulated across European publications, starting with Italy's La Stampa.

The European Parliament has been accused of putting Zelensky in danger after details of a planned appearance at a summit in Brussels were leaked, according to the Telegraph.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
