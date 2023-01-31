Reuters: Washington prepares over $2 billion in military aid, longer-range weapons for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is preparing over $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine, including anticipated longer-range rockets, Reuters reported on Jan. 31, citing two U.S. officials privy to the information.

According to one of the officials, $1.725 billion will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which permits the White House to procure weapons from industry as opposed to existing U.S. stocks.

The USAI funds will be used to purchase a Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), which has a range of 150 kilometers.

The U.S. has reportedly refused Ukraine’s request for the 297-kilometer ATACMS missile.

The aid package is reportedly expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

The package is expected to be announced later this week, according to the officials.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16 fighters and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles is also likely to prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

On Jan. 30, the U.S. Transportation Command reported that it is delivering the first shipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of the U.S.’ $2.85 billion military aid agreement announced earlier this year.

On Jan. 31, the U.S. Treasury Department said that there is no indication that U.S. funds have been misused in Ukraine, Reuters reported.