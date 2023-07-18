Reuters: U.S. to announce $1.3 billion more in military aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will announce a new pledge to deliver $1.3 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, Reuters reported on July 18, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

The weapons package is to include American-made air defense systems and Australian-made counter-drone systems, as well as kamikaze drones and other ammunition, according to Reuters' sources.

The purchase is funded by Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which allows the U.S. government to buy weapons from the arms industry rather than pull from their own existing stocks.

The report comes on the same day of a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense.