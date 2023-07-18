Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: U.S. to announce $1.3 billion more in military aid for Ukraine

by Elsa Court July 18, 2023 6:55 PM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on April 21, 2023 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will announce a new pledge to deliver $1.3 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, Reuters reported on July 18, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

The weapons package is to include American-made air defense systems and Australian-made counter-drone systems, as well as kamikaze drones and other ammunition, according to Reuters' sources.

The purchase is funded by Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which allows the U.S. government to buy weapons from the arms industry rather than pull from their own existing stocks.

The report comes on the same day of a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Biden: U.S. is considering sending ATACMS to Ukraine
The U.S. is considering providing long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, President Joe Biden confirmed in a statement on July 12.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Elsa Court
