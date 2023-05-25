At Ramstein, allies pledge $65 billion of combined military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which meets in Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, pledged to provide $65 billion of military aid to Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during an opening address at the summit on May 25.

Austin singled out pledged military aid from Germany, Denmark, and France that is set to include tanks, armored vehicles, and air defense systems, among others.

Similarly, Spain has pledged to supply four more Leopard 2A4 tanks – in addition to the six tanks earlier sent by Madrid – and a batch of M-113 armored vehicles.

Lithuania also presented a fresh aid package during the Ramstein meeting, promising to supply Kyiv with anti-drone equipment, ammunition, food rations, and more.

The U.S. Defense Secretary highlighted the recent packages from the United States, such as HIMARS ammunition, anti-tank systems, laser-guided rocket, and 155-millimeter artillery rounds.

“We've trained nine motorized and mechanized brigades, and continue to execute collective training for Ukrainian combat units,” Austin said.

"Putin was hoping that our resolve would fade. And he was betting that our unity would crack. Instead, we remain as united as ever. And the whole world can see it.”

Ramstein summits have been held since April 2022 to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.