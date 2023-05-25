Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
At Ramstein, allies pledge $65 billion of combined military aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 1:25 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Chariman of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs Mark Miley after the conclusion of the 12th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany. (Source: Secretary of Defense / Twitter official)
The members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which meets in Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, pledged to provide $65 billion of military aid to Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during an opening address at the summit on May 25.

Austin singled out pledged military aid from Germany, Denmark, and France that is set to include tanks, armored vehicles, and air defense systems, among others.

Similarly, Spain has pledged to supply four more Leopard 2A4 tanks – in addition to the six tanks earlier sent by Madrid – and a batch of M-113 armored vehicles.

Lithuania also presented a fresh aid package during the Ramstein meeting, promising to supply Kyiv with anti-drone equipment, ammunition, food rations, and more.

The U.S. Defense Secretary highlighted the recent packages from the United States, such as HIMARS ammunition, anti-tank systems, laser-guided rocket, and 155-millimeter artillery rounds.

“We've trained nine motorized and mechanized brigades, and continue to execute collective training for Ukrainian combat units,” Austin said.

"Putin was hoping that our resolve would fade. And he was betting that our unity would crack. Instead, we remain as united as ever. And the whole world can see it.”

Ramstein summits have been held since April 2022 to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Defense Minister: ‘Tank coalition’ meets at Ramstein, agrees to open service center for Leopard tanks
A coalition of countries that have delivered or pledged tanks to Ukraine met at the 11th Ramstein summit in Germany on April 21, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
