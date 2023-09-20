Reuters: Sweden hopes to finish investigation into Nord Stream explosions by the end of the year

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government's investigation into the Nord Stream explosions that took place last year is at a sensitive stage and the investigator, Mats Ljungqvist, hopes to conclude it before the end of the year, Reuters reported on Sept. 20.

“We hope to conclude the investigation shortly but there is still a lot to do and nothing will happen for the next four weeks,” Mats Ljungqvist said.

Large blasts followed by significant leaks from the pipeline occurred around this time last year, on Sept. 26, 2022. Investigators later found that the explosions were caused by deliberate sabotage. On Sept. 28, the Times newspaper reported, citing a British defense source, that Russia had likely carried out the attack with an underwater drone.

Following the explosions, several Western officials referred to the pipe leaks as “deliberate acts of sabotage” but could not unequivocally verify that the damage was linked to Russian involvement.

Earlier this year, Denmark confirmed a Russian SS-750 specialized vessel was photographed close to the location of the sabotaged Nord Steam pipelines.