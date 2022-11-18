Sweden confirms sabotage at Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines

The explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were the results of “gross sabotage,” Swedish Security Service reported on Nov. 18.

“Explosive residue was identified on a number of the seized and analyzed foreign items,” which investigators found at the site, reads the report.

The investigation continues the search for suspects, according to Swedish officials.

On Sept. 26-28, four leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic sea that were built to supply natural gas from Russia to Europe. Following the leaks, several Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden, called them a “deliberate act of sabotage.”

Russian submarines were seen on Sept. 24-25 near the areas where the leaks were discovered, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Western intelligence official. Russia denied its responsibility for the explosions.