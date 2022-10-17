Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
The Times: Russia likely bombed Nord Stream pipeline with an underwater drone

September 28, 2022 11:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An alleged Russian sabotage attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines that caused large blasts in the Baltic Sea was “probably premeditated and planned for,” the Times newspaper reported on Sept. 28, citing a British defense source. Russia likely dropped an explosive device into the sea weeks before it was detonated, according to the Times. 

The major leaks were first discovered on Sept. 26. According to EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell, the leaks were caused by deliberate sabotage, most likely by a state actor.

Gas delivery from Russia to Europe via Nord Stream 1, which peaked at 59.2 billion cubic meters in 2021, was cut by Russian state gas company Gazprom on Aug. 31, 2022, on the grounds of required maintenance work.

Nord Stream 2, set to be opened this year, was frozen when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

