News Feed, Russia, Belarus, Oil, Business, oil refineries
Reuters: Russia turns to Belarusian gasoline amid decreasing domestic supplies

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 11:39 PM 1 min read
The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez petroleum refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, stands illuminated at night in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Dec. 15, 2011. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is increasing imports of gasoline from Belarus to avert possible shortages connected to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Reuters reported on March 27, citing four undisclosed trade and industry sources.

In the past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry.

While traditionally an exporter of fuel, the recent disruptions led to Russia buying the supplies from abroad and even banning gasoline exports on March 1, Reuters noted.

According to the news agency, Russia bought 3,000 metric tons of Belarusian gasoline in the first half of March, compared to 590 tons in February and none in January.

Two industry sources also told Reuters that discussions on further imports are underway between the Russian and Belarusian governments and oil companies.

The news agency reported earlier that seven Russian refineries have halted the refining capacity of 4.6 million tons of oil, or some 7% of the total, due to drone attacks.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Prague sanctions Medvedchuk over 'influence operations' in Czechia, EU.

Fiala said that Viktor Medvedchuk and another sanction individual, Ukrainian-Israeli pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi, "oversaw several influence operations and networks from the Russian Federation" and sought to influence social discourse in Czechia through the Voice of Europe organization, which was also placed on the sanctions list.
Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
