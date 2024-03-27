Reuters: Russia turns to Belarusian gasoline amid decreasing domestic supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is increasing imports of gasoline from Belarus to avert possible shortages connected to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Reuters reported on March 27, citing four undisclosed trade and industry sources.

In the past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry.

While traditionally an exporter of fuel, the recent disruptions led to Russia buying the supplies from abroad and even banning gasoline exports on March 1, Reuters noted.

According to the news agency, Russia bought 3,000 metric tons of Belarusian gasoline in the first half of March, compared to 590 tons in February and none in January.

Two industry sources also told Reuters that discussions on further imports are underway between the Russian and Belarusian governments and oil companies.

The news agency reported earlier that seven Russian refineries have halted the refining capacity of 4.6 million tons of oil, or some 7% of the total, due to drone attacks.