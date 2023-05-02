Reuters: Putin not invited to King Charles' coronation

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. didn't send invitations to King Charles' coronation ceremony on May 6 to the heads of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Syria, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, a British source told Reuters.

According to the source, even senior diplomats from North Korea and Nicaragua received invitations to the ceremony.

On March 30, King Charles III called Russia's war in Ukraine a threat to Europe's democratic values in a historic speech at the German parliament, the first ever by a British monarch in Germany's Bundestag.

He said that "the scourge of war is back in Europe; the war of aggression against Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people."

King Charles III met with Ukrainian troops undergoing training by British and international military personnel in the U.K. on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian tank crews trained to operate the Challenger 2 main battle tank by members of the U.K. army in Lulworth Camp.

Zelensky also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

“It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience,” Zelensky said.



