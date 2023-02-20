King Charles visits Ukrainian troops training in UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits being trained by British and international partner forces on Feb. 20, 2023, in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III met with Ukrainian troops undergoing training by British and international military personnel in the U.K. on Feb. 20.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the operation “delivers basic combat training over five weeks to Ukrainian recruits who will return to fight in Ukraine.”

On Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian tank crews trained to operate the Challenger 2 main battle tank by members of the U.K. army in Lulworth Camp.

Zelensky also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

“It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience,” Zelensky said.

Several countries have undertaken training Ukrainian troops in their respective territories.

On Feb. 19, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the countries that could provide Ukraine with aircraft to start training Ukrainian pilots before a political decision on aircraft delivery is made.