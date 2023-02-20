Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

King Charles visits Ukrainian troops training in UK

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 6:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

King Charles III meets with Ukrainian recruits being trained by British and international partner forces on Feb. 20, 2023, in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III met with Ukrainian troops undergoing training by British and international military personnel in the U.K. on Feb. 20.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the operation “delivers basic combat training over five weeks to Ukrainian recruits who will return to fight in Ukraine.”

On Feb. 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian tank crews trained to operate the Challenger 2 main battle tank by members of the U.K. army in Lulworth Camp.

Zelensky also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

“It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience,” Zelensky said.

Several countries have undertaken training Ukrainian troops in their respective territories.

On Feb. 19, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the countries that could provide Ukraine with aircraft to start training Ukrainian pilots before a political decision on aircraft delivery is made.

Biden: 'Putin’s war of conquest is failing'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.