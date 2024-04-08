Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Business, oil refineries, Drone strike
Edit post

Reuters: Russia asks Kazakhstan to resupply gasoline in case of shortages, sources say

by Dmytro Basmat April 9, 2024 12:48 AM 2 min read
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their meeting at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace, Nov. 9, 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has asked Kazakhstan to be ready to supply the country with 100,000 tons of gasoline in case of Russian gasoline shortages caused by an increase of Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, three sources told Reuters on April 8.

One of the industry sources told Reuters that an agreement to use Kazakh reserves has already been reached. An advisor to Kazakhstan's energy minister denied Russia has even made such a request.

The alleged request from Russia comes as Ukraine continues to target Russian oil refineries in retaliation for increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drone strikes have disrupted at least 10% of Russia's refinery capacity, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on March 23, and has forced Russia to impose a six month gasoline export ban that began on March 1 to avoid acute shortages.

The increased attacks against oil refineries have caught the attention of the United States, who warned Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, allegedly out of concern that strikes could raise global oil prices and increase the risk of further retaliation, the Financial Times reported on March 22.

Ukraine continues to maintain that targeting Russian energy infrastructure is a legitimate military strategy.

"We used our drones. Nobody can say to us you can’t," Zelensky told the Washington Post on March 30 emphasizing that Washington could not limit Ukraine's use of its own weapons.

Fossil fuels are the primary drivers of the Russian economy and the main source of revenue for the Kremlin's war machine. Despite Russia's gasoline export ban, the country continues to supply countries in the Moscow-led Eurasian economic union, including Kazakhstan.

Amid chronic gasoline shortages, Kazakhstan itself restricted fuel exports until the end of 2024.

Bloomberg: Trade of yuan in Russia’s foreign exchange market reaches record high
The data was another illustration of the increasing importance of the yuan in Russia’s economy amid the growing de-coupling from Western financial systems.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

News Feed

12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
