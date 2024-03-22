Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, oil refineries, United States, Ukraine's military intelligence, SBU
FT: US reportedly tells Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2024 12:27 PM 2 min read
The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez petroleum refinery, operated by OAO Lukoil, stands illuminated at night in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Dec. 15, 2011. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. reportedly warned Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries, cautioning that strikes against the facilities could raise global oil prices and increase the risk of further retaliation, the Financial Times (FT) reported on March 22, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine's military intelligence and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In the past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in multiple regions deep inside the Russian territory.

As foreign military aid has decreased, especially due to the ongoing deadlock on funding from the U.S., Ukraine has turned to focus on its domestically produced attack capabilities.

The sources told the FT that the U.S. is concerned Russia could potentially retaliate by striking energy infrastructure used by the West, which could result in higher energy prices globally.

At the same time, Russia is highly reliant on revenue from its energy exports to fund its war machine, and the attacks on the refineries have already caused significant disruptions.

While U.S. President Joe Biden has regularly repeated his support for Ukraine and willingness to prevent a Russian victory, he is also facing a reelection battle later this year.

An analyst told the FT that the U.S.'s warnings could be primarily related to electoral politics.

"Nothing terrifies a sitting American president more than a surge in pump prices during an election year," said Bob McNally, the president of the consultancy group Rapidan Energy and a former White House energy adviser.

Ukrainian drones hit one Russian oil refinery after another
Ukraine faces a challenging problem: how to stop a resurgent Moscow in its tracks long enough to rotate the troops, resupply, and fortify. Part of the answer is playing out right now in the skies over Russia. Over the past two weeks, at least dozens of Ukrainian drones reportedly struck
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:12 AM

IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
