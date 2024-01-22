Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Russian Novatek gas plant damaged in suspected Ukraine attack to resume operations within weeks

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 6:16 PM 2 min read
A fire at the terminal of Russia's Novatek natural gas company on Jan. 21, 2024. (Governor Alexander Drozdenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Novatek gas plant that was damaged and subsequently caught fire after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack will likely be able to resume normal operations in the next few weeks, Reuters reported on Jan. 22, citing analysts.

Novatek's gas-condensate plant caught fire on Jan. 21 at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following a possible coordinated effort by Ukraine to strike key targets deep inside Russian territory, Ukrainian media reported. Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the alleged attacks that caused explosions and large fires in several Russian cities overnight on Jan. 21.

Novatek said on Jan. 21 that the plant's operations would be halted.

Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. The plant in Ust-Luga processes stable gas condensate - a byproduct of natural gas - into naphtha while also exporting oil products to international markets.

The attack raised concerns that a disruption in the supply of naphtha could exacerbate a situation already complicated by the attacks from Houthi rebels on shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Even if the plant resumes operations within the next few weeks, the Russian Sinara Investbank said that as much as a quarter of Novatek's revenues could be affected by the attack.

Novatek did not comment on the predicted reopening time or the estimated economic impact, Reuters said.

Ukraine war latest: Reports of explosions, fires in Russian rear, occupied Sevastopol after alleged Ukrainian strikes
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Multiple explosions, fires reported overnight in Russian rear due to alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol * Air Force: Russian air defense sufficient on front lines, in Crimea but not on Russian soil * Budanov: North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.