Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 4:42 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2023. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.

Worries about the future of Western support for Ukraine have been growing in recent months as more than $100 billion in U.S. and EU military and financial aid remain stalled by domestic political turmoil.

Italy will chair the G7, a group of major democracies that also includes Germany, the U.S., Japan, the U.K., France, and Canada, throughout 2024 and will host a G7 summit in June.

The Reuters source said that the main issues on the leaders' agenda would include conflict in the Middle East, food security, climate change, development in Africa, interaction with China, and Artificial Intelligence.

Russia's war against Ukraine would also be an important point on the agenda as in the last two G7 presidencies, according to the source.

G7 leaders reportedly aim to demonstrate they remain fully committed to Kyiv and can not risk showing signs of weakness almost two years after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We must change the narrative on Ukraine," the source told Reuters.

Italy plans to hold 20 ministerial meetings during its G7 presidency, starting with a three-day gathering on industry, technology, and digitalization on March 13-15, according to the media outlet.

Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10, citing people familiar with the discussions, that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was urging her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to unblock 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in EU aid to Ukraine in back-channel talks.

Orban alone opposed the EU's funding package in December, delaying crucial support for Ukraine. The EU will revisit the four-year funding agreement at an emergency summit on Feb. 1.

Can Ukraine’s economy survive without foreign aid? Experts aren’t sure
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches the two-year mark, Ukraine is headed for economic turbulence as vital external financial help hangs in the balance. As the Ukrainian government spends all of its revenue on the military, it relies on international aid from its Western partners. The budget defic…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.