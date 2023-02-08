Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Harris to discuss future US support to Ukraine at Munich Security Conference

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 5:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Germany next week, where she is expected to talk about future support for Ukraine, Reuters reports.

She will use this opportunity to “outline the path forward on Ukraine,” Reuters reports, citing a White House official.

Earlier, Dariusz Pawlos, Poland’s ambassador to Germany, said that the Munich Security Conference will be the right format for making a decision on sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

Pawlos also said Poland did not want to do it alone and the decision should be made by Ukraine’s allies unanimously. He added that the policy of hesitation and procrastination was counterproductive.

The Munich Security Conference will take place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

Politico: Delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine not ruled out despite Biden's 'no'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.