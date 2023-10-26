Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Reuters: Export blockade threatens Ukraine's steel industry

by Nate Ostiller October 26, 2023 5:01 PM 2 min read
An employee works at a blast furnace shop at the steel maker plant company of Zaporizhstal in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Sept. 21, 2023. (Andrii Kalchenko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's massive steel industry has faced significant losses as a result of Russia's war and the related blockade of the Black Sea, Reuters reported on Oct. 26.

The industry, which made up 10% of Ukraine's GDP and 30% of exports before the full-scale invasion, has shrunk by more than 80% since 2021.

The sector has been primarily hampered by the almost complete inability to ship cargo through the Black Sea. Although steel has been sent overland via rail, the associated tariffs raise the cost four-fold.

In addition, some of the biggest plants, such as the now famous Azovstal factory in Mariupol that saw months of brutal fighting in early 2022, are now in occupied territory or near the front lines.

The Azovstal plant was almost completely destroyed during Russia's siege of the city.

Roman Slobodianiuk, the director of the Zaporizhstal steel plant in Zaporizhzhia, also said it has simply been difficult to keep the factory fully staffed. Many workers and their families fled during the first few weeks of the war due to its close location to the front lines, and more than a thousand others joined the army. Overall, Slobodianiuk said that his staff decreased by 20%.

Ukraine's steel plants have been afflicted with the same wartime woes as other industries- Russia's strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid degraded the ability of the plants to function at full capacity.

There is one bright spot, however. The massive increase in Ukraine's defense industry, as well as the construction of bomb shelters and rebuilding of cities, has also caused a rise in domestic consumption.

It will not be enough to compensate for the massive decrease in other areas.

"If we do not have open sea ports, our industry will not survive, and all other (industries) will follow us," said Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of Ukraine's steelmakers' union.

Ukraine Business Roundup — Issue 6
The following is the sixth edition of our new Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. ‘Let’s stop talking about foreign businesses’ You may start to wonder why so many of these newsletters begin
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.