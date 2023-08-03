Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: EU warns that Russia seeks to create dependencies through cheap grain

by Martin Fornusek August 3, 2023 8:40 AM 2 min read
osep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the von der Leyen Commission, stands in the European Parliament building and speaks. (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU has warned developing countries and the Group of 20 (G20) members that Russia is offering cheap grain "to create new dependencies," Reuters reported on Aug. 3, citing a letter it has obtained.

"As the world deals with disrupted supplies and higher prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of grain shipments at discounted prices, pretending to solve a problem it created itself," the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said in the letter seen by Reuters on Aug. 2.

"This is a cynical policy of deliberately using food as a weapon to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity."

Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17. The deal, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to export its grain amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

Ukraine's grain exports are vital to the world's food supply. Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was the fifth-largest wheat exporter globally. The grain deal had allowed for nearly 33 million metric tons of food to be exported through Ukrainian ports while it was in force, according to the U.N.

Soon after its withdrawal from the deal, Russia intensified its strikes against Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles in the country's south.

The grain deal's collapse and the subsequent attacks caused wheat prices to rise and sparked fears about food security worldwide, especially in the Global South.

During the Africa-Russia Summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country is ready to supplant Ukrainian exports to Africa both as free aid and on a commercial basis.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented that a "handful of donations to some countries" will not mitigate the fallout of the grain deal's collapse.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
