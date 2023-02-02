Rescuers retrieve body of woman from under rubble in Kramatorsk, bringing death toll to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman who was killed by a Russian missile attack on Feb. 1 from under the rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported.

According to earlier reports, the Russian Feb. 1 attack on an apartment building in Donetsk Oblast’s Kramatorsk killed three people and injured 21 others.

Donetsk Oblast Police reported that Russian forces had used the Iskander-K cruise missile system to target an apartment building.

The Russian military also shelled central Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 2, wounding six people, according to Honcharenko.

In the last two days, Russian troops damaged 51 high-rise buildings, including approximately 670 apartments, a school, a polyclinic, shops, and offices.

Ukraine’s intelligence reported on Feb. 2 that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment ahead of “a massive offensive” to capture the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.