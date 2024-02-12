Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, NATO
Edit post

Republican lawmakers defend Trump's comments about backing away from NATO

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2024 12:57 PM 3 min read
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters after his win at a New Hampshire primary night watch party on Jan. 23, 2024. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican lawmakers, including those ostensibly in favor of U.S. aid to Ukraine and America's commitment to NATO, defended the comments of former President Donald Trump, where he encouraged Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to alliance members that fail to meet the spending criteria.

"NATO was busted until I came along," Trump said at a rally in South Carolina on Feb. 10. "I said, 'Everybody's gonna pay.' They said, 'Well, if we don't pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn’t believe the answer."

NATO allies reached an agreement following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 to reverse the trend of reducing defense spending implemented after the Cold War and aim to allocate 2% of their respective GDPs to defense by 2024.

Trump recounted a conversation with "the president of a major country" who asked whether the U.S. would defend them if invaded by Russia despite their insufficient contributions.

"No, I would not protect you," Trump recalled telling that president. "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."

The White House later called Trump’s remarks "appalling and unhinged" on Feb. 10 and touted President Joe Biden’s efforts to bolster the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded to Trump's statement, saying that "any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham defended Trump's comments in an interview with the New York Times.

"All I can say is while Trump was president nobody invaded anybody. I think the point here is to, in his way, to get people to pay," Graham said.

Graham has been outspoken in his public support for Ukraine and NATO but has also unfailingly backed the former president.

"I have zero concern, because (Trump)'s been president before. I know exactly what he has done and will do with the NATO alliance," Republican Senator Marco Rubio told CNN.

Both Graham and Rubio were initially strongly critical of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, but ultimately threw their full support behind him along with the overwhelming majority of the party.

Other defenders of Trump pointed out that Russia's initial military aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022 occurred under Democratic presidents.

"Strength, not weakness, deters aggression. Russia invaded Ukraine twice under (presidents) Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but not under Donald Trump," said Republican Senator Tom Cotton, known for his hawkish foreign policy positions.  

Others brushed off the statement as yet another example for Trump's penchant for hyperbole, but said it did not necessarily translate into real policy plans.

Trump authorized the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine as president, a move that Obama declined to make.

NATO members did actually increase their defense spending during Trump's presidency, which allies of the former president often cite, although spending has grown by much larger margins since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

White House slams Trump for saying he’d let Russia attack NATO allies that don’t meet defense spending commitments
The White House called “outrageous” a claim by Donald Trump that he would encourage Russians to do “whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies who didn’t meet their defense spending commitments.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.