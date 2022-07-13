Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, Hot topic, War, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Report: At least 47 top companies at risk of having major assets seized by Russia

by Asami Terajima July 13, 2022 8:38 PM 2 min read
A photo of a construction site at the liquefied-natural gas plant at the Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led Sakhalin-2 project south of Korsakov, Sakhalin Island, Russia, on Sept. 29, 2006. (Photo by Lucian Kim/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The stakes are becoming increasingly high for the companies that have refused to pull out of Russia following its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

A quarter of the world’s 200 largest companies are at risk of having key assets seized by the Russian government, according to a new report from the Moral Rating agency, an organization focused on tracking companies’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These 47 multinationals, including gas giant BP and aircraft manufacturer Boeing, who have remained in Russia are now vulnerable to the Kremlin’s “expropriation blackmail” over assets that they still own in the country, according to Mark Dixon, the founder of Moral Rating.

As the Kremlin makes moves to seize Russian-based assets of foreign companies, firms are caught between staying and losing billions to expropriation or selling them off. According to the report, this may be Moscow’s attempt to force companies to make concessions and to put pressure on foreign governments.

On July 1, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree seizing full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia’s Far East by creating a new firm that will take over the Sakhalin Energy Investment company, in which Shell and two Japanese trading companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold nearly 50%.

While the decree doesn’t seize assets per se, the move allows Moscow to decide whether or not the companies get to continue with the project, and gives the Kremlin the power to force the foreign entities to make concessions for staying on.

Russia has also been preparing a law, expected to pass soon, that will allow the state to seize assets of Western firms that have decided to leave.

Also read: Report: Companies get credit for leaving Russia while failing to do so

Companies at risk

Unsurprisingly, most of the companies under high threat of expropriation are in the energy sector. With its natural wealth in oil and gas, Russia made a risky but attractive investment destination for international firms.

The list includes Mitsui, BP, TotalEnergies, China National Petroleum, Mitsubishi, Fortum, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil, E.ON, Trafigura, Marubeni and Royal Dutch Shell.

Other companies are also at risk of having their assets seized, Moral Rating says, including PepsiCo, as well as LG Electronics, Nestle, Unilever, General Electric, Assicurazioni, Generali, Samsung Electronics, and Nissan.

To calculate the level of risk, the agency looks at Russian-based assets as a percentage of these companies' global businesses.

The corporations at risk are those that have either refused to leave Russia or made no comments, temporarily halted their local operations, have carved out activities to continue, or have promised to sell factories or businesses but failed to follow through, Moral Rating says.

There is evidence Russia’s blackmail is working.

After the July 1 decree seizing control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia’s Far East, Shell, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi all saw their share prices decline by about 5%, suggesting the companies with existing assets in Russia may see their stock prices hit by similar moves.

Despite the drop in stock prices, the Japanese government response to the decree was lukewarm. With two of its major companies at stake in the Sakhalin 2 project, Japan’s Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said his country didn’t view Moscow’s move as a requisition.

“The result of the decree is that one country is already placating Putin,” Dixon said.

This is likely Putin’s end game: divide the West, pressure governments by obtaining concessions from individual companies, and eventually seize all foreign assets if he wants to, the report says.

“He will have his cake and eat it: the benefits of the blackmail and then the spoils of the assets themselves,” Dixon predicts.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.