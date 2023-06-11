Drones crash in Russia's Kaluga Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone crashed early on June 11 near the village of Strelkovka in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, the regional governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on his official Telegram page. Kaluga region borders with the Moscow Oblast to its north.

"According to preliminary information - no casualties," Shapsha wrote. Later, he added that another drone was found in the forested area of the Medynsky District in the northern part of the oblast. Emergency services were brought to the scene.

The governor did not provide further details following the incident.

On June 5, two drones fell on a highway in the oblast, there was no detonation of explosives, Shapsha then reported. The drones fell appoximately 300 kilometers from Moscow.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of drone strikes occurring within Russian territory, primarily in the regions that share a border with Ukraine.