ISW: Ukrainian forces launch counteroffensive operations in multiple fronts

Ukrainian forces engaged in counteroffensive operations in several areas of the front line on June 10, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment.

Ukrainian activity was reported in Luhansk Oblast near Bilohorivka, located some 88 kilometres northwest from the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk.

Colonel Serhii Cherevaty, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces, confirmed that Ukrainian troops made significant advances in unspecified locations along the Bakhmut front, progressing up to 1,400 meters. Russian military bloggers also documented Ukrainian advances northwest and northeast of Bakhmut.

The ISW said that the Russian Ministry of Defense and other sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted localized attacks in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, specifically in the Velyka Novosilka region.

Additionally, eolocated footage posted on June 10 revealed Ukrainian forces in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast achieving territorial gains during counterattacks southwest and southeast of Orikhiv. However, Russian military bloggers continued to assert that Russian forces in the area successfully repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance.