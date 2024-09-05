The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Zelensky to attend upcoming Ramstein summit in Germany in person, Der Spiegel reports

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 1:44 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with the participation of heads of state institutions on Aug.27, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Germany to attend the Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) on Sept. 6, German news outlet Der Spiegel reported on Sept. 5.

The U.S.-led group, consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, convenes at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The meeting on Sept. 6 will be the group's 24th meeting since its establishment in April 2022.

According to Der Spiegel's sources, Zelensky wants to attend the meeting in person to outline how serious the battlefield situation is and to ask for more weapons deliveries, "especially long-range missiles and more air defense."

During a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Zelensky said on Sept. 2 that Ukraine has not yet received all the weapons promised by the West.

"We need not only permission, but we also need (the actual weapons). We have not received everything we want to use," Zelensky said.

Zelensky was referring to the fact that while Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the Kursk incursion, the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow to hit deep inside Russia.

Permission to use certain long-range arms on Russian soil depends on the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany, which have relevant drones and missiles, he added, adding that "he permission alone is not enough today."

Undistracted by Kursk offensive, Russia cuts deeper toward Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
As the world watched Ukraine’s stunning cross-border offensive into Kursk Oblast, celebrating an unexpected blow to Moscow, Russian forces advanced with alarming speed in Ukraine’s east. One month later, new front lines in the Russian border region formed in the wake of the Kursk incursion have beg…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:12 PM

Putin claims preference for Harris over Trump in US election.

The claim comes shortly after the U.S. announced a wide-reaching crackdown on Russian interference in U.S. elections. Previously, Moscow has been accused of using disinformation campaigns and other means to back Trump against Hillary Clinton and Biden in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
9:11 AM

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.
