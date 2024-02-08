Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Turkey
Edit post

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2024 3:53 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference, on Dec. 14, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.

Russian state-run media outlet TASS announced on Jan. 29 that Putin was to visit Turkey in February, citing Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to Putin. State-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Feb. 7 that the trip had been postponed.

The visit is now likely to take place in late April or early May, RIA Novosti said, citing a source in Ankara.

Peskov said that preparations were ongoing but the exact date will take into account "the electoral cycle in our country and the busy work schedule of the Turkish president."

Russia will hold a presidential election on March 17, while Turkey will hold local elections on March 31.

Putin's international visits have been curtailed since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children. Turkey is na ot party to the ICC's Rome Statute, meaning it is under no obligation to detain Putin.

Turkey, despite being a member of NATO, positions itself as a mediator between the belligerents of the war.

Ankara played a crucial role in brokering the grain deal that allowed for the resumption of maritime trade out of Ukrainian ports in July 2022. Since the agreement's collapse in July 2023 following Russia's unilateral exit, Turkey has kept in contact with Kyiv and Moscow.

Erdogan visited Russia in September 2023 and met with Putin to discuss the grain deal and other issues.

Rise and fall of an unlikely challenger. Why did Kremlin ban Nadezhdin from running against Putin?
Russian elections are usually predictable and dull affairs. The outcome is known beforehand since the Kremlin handpicks all the candidates, has total control over the media and also rigs the votes. Despite this, there has been an unexpected flurry of activity in the run-up to the March 15-17 presi…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 PM

Germany eyes nationalization of Russian oil subsidiary.

Germany is considering the nationalization of Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, which has been under the control of the German government since September 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing sources.
9:32 AM

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029.

The previous arrangement, which removed levies on all U.K.-Ukraine trade, was due to expire in March 2024 after being introduced in 2022 following Russia's attack on Ukraine. All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine were reduced to zero, and all quotas were removed under the free trade agreement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.