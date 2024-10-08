The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Putin's Black Sea residence demolished due to safety concerns, Russian media reports

by Olena Goncharova October 8, 2024 6:39 AM 1 min read
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow on November 9, 2022. (Sergei BOBYLYOV / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Vladimir Putin has reportedly stopped visiting his residence in Sochi due to concerns over potential drone attacks, according to the independent Russian media outlet Proekt.

Despite spending at least 30 days a year at the Bocharov Ruchey residence since its renovation for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Putin has not been there since March.

Proekt's investigation suggests that the Russian leader "felt a threat to his physical safety" after multiple drone attacks targeted Sochi in the fall of 2023. A source close to Putin confirmed this theory, according to Proekt.

This concern also caused Putin to forgo his tradition of celebrating the birthday of Alina Kabayeva, his longtime partner and the alleged mother of his two sons, at the Black Sea residence.

In addition, the outlet revealed that the main building of the Bocharov Ruchey residence was demolished earlier this year, with new construction underway.

Once a popular vacation spot for Soviet leaders, the residence has been used by Putin for high-level meetings throughout his presidency, including a notable summit with U.S. President George W. Bush in 2008.

Opinion: Putin’s economic gamble is a ticking time bomb for Russia’s future
Two and a half years after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy seems like a riddle wrapped in an enigma of competing narratives. If you want to argue that the economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions, by the Kremlin’s prioritizing of
The Kyiv IndependentKonstantin Sonin


