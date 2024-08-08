Putin signs law banning 'undesirable' foreign state-funded organizations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Aug. 8 expanding the list of "undesirable" organizations to include those funded by foreign states, which then are subject to bans.

The law on "undesirable" organizations has existed since 2015 and has been used to target perceived opponents of Putin's regime, including NGOs, independent media outlets, human rights groups, and others.

There are currently almost 200 organizations deemed undesirable by Russia's Justice Ministry.

"Undesirable" organizations are banned from operating in Russia, and it is illegal for individuals or other media outlets to share their content. Leaders of such organizations can be face up to six years in prison, and members could receive prison sentences of up to four years.

The bill is designed to combat "sanctions, blocked investment projects, training agents of influence, interference in Russian elections, incitement of ethnic hatred, and much more," said lawmaker Vasily Piskarev when the legislation was first introduced in February.

Under the expanded law, foreign state-funded organizations, such as media outlets like the BBC or Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), could be labeled as "undesirable" and banned.