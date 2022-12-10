Putin: Russia considers 'preemptive strike concept'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 9 that the country could adopt what he refers to as a U.S. policy of using preemptive military strikes in its military doctrine, the Associated Press reports.

"We are just thinking about it. They weren't shy to openly talk about it during the past years," Putin said during a press conference in Kyrgyzstan.

"Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it's worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security," Putin added.

The previous day, Putin said Russia's war against Ukraine could go on for "a long time."

"As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process," Putin said during a televised meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council.

The Kremlin refers to its war against Ukraine as a "special military operation."