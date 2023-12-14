Skip to content
Putin: There will be peace only when Russia achieves its goals

by Martin Fornusek December 14, 2023 1:18 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with Constitutional Court judges, Dec. 12,2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Illustrative purposes only). (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's war against Ukraine will end only once Moscow achieves its original goals, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 14 during his first major news conference since the invasion's start.

"There will be peace when we achieve our goals," Putin said.

"They haven't changed. Denazification of Ukraine, the demilitarization of Ukraine."

The Kremlin has used false accusations of Nazi-led Ukraine to justify its aggression. Putin listed "demilitarization" and "denazification" as Russia's goals when announcing the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Asked whether Russia plans a new wave of mobilization, Putin responded that there is no need for such a step at the moment.

As Russia suffered heavy losses during its all-out war against Ukraine, Moscow announced "partial" mobilization last fall. According to the Kremlin, these efforts raised some 300,000 fresh conscripts.

A U.S. intelligence report cited by Reuters on Dec. 12 said that Russia lost 90% of its original pre-invasion force.

Putin voiced optimism about the future development of the war, pointing out delays in Western aid for Ukraine.

"Ukraine produces almost nothing; everything comes from the West, but free deliveries will run out someday, which is already happening, it seems," Putin said.

U.S. support for Ukraine is running dry as $61 billion in additional funding remains stuck in Congress due to opposition from parts of the Republican Party and budget-related disagreements.

The $54-billion four-year funding package from the EU is also delayed by Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds amicable views toward Russia and Putin.

Putin plays it safe by delaying new mobilization ahead of election in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office. Putin, 71, has been in power since 1999 and it’s all but certain that he will secure a six-year term. Russia’s upcoming presidential
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
