Media: Putin no longer tells ministers about his plans, faces criticism in inner circles

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stopped to consult with ministers and doesn't inform them of his plans, Russian news outlet Meduza reports, citing unnamed sources close to Kremlin and the government.

Putin is making all critical decisions himself after a brief discussion with the leadership of special services personnel and law enforcement agencies, Meduza reports.

"(Putin) scares everyone sh**less. But it's fear without respect. There has been no respect (for him) for a couple of years now," an unnamed source close to the Russian government told Meduza.

According to U.S. intelligence, Putin has been confronted directly by a member of his inner circle regarding Russia's handling of the war against Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Oct. 7. "This criticism marks the clearest indication yet of turmoil within Russia's leadership over the stewardship of a war that has gone disastrously wrong for Moscow," wrote the U.S. media.