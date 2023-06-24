Putin, Erdogan discuss Wagner insurrection

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on June 24 to discuss the ongoing Wagner mercenaries' insurrection.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of acting with “common sense,” and said Turkey is ready to do its part to “ensure that what is happening in this context is resolved as soon as possible with peace and harmony.”

Hours prior, Putin reportedly held phone calls with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev regarding the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia.

Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance that is also comprised of Kyrgystan, Armenia, and Tajikistan.

Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a "march for justice" against Russian military leaders after alleging on June 23 that a missile strike on his mercenary forces in Ukraine had caused substantial casualties.