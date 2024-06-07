Putin claims Russia increased ammo production by more than 20 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed on June 7 that his country had increased ammunition production by more than 20 times, and there is "no need" to use nuclear weapons to win in Ukraine.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin also said he had no plans for another wave of mobilization as Moscow had enough volunteers willing to fight in Ukraine.

When asked if Russia should hold a "nuclear pistol to the temple" of the West over Ukraine, Putin dismissed the idea except in an "exceptional case."

"The use (of nuclear weapons) is possible in an exceptional case - in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. I don't think that such a case has come," he said. "There is no such need."

Russian officials have regularly raised the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine.

In February, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Ukraine if Moscow loses all occupied Ukrainian territories.

Speaking of another wave of mobilization in Russia, Putin said there was currently "no need."

"We do not plan to do so," he said. "Last year, without any mobilization, our men voluntarily came to military enlistment offices and signed contracts. There were more than 300,000 of them. This year, more than 160,000 have already come."

The claim that Russia had raised ammunition production by 20 times could not be independently verified, but last month Sky News reported that Russia is managing to produce artillery shells at triple the speed of Ukraine’s allies for a quarter of the price.

According to the report, Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells this year for $1,000 per round.

European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined, at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.

Slow artillery production has hindered Ukraine’s progress on the battlefield. Soldiers claim that for every round they fire, Russia launches around five back.