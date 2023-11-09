Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for talks with Tokayev

by Martin Fornusek November 9, 2023 9:45 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2L) talks to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Oct. 13, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Illustrative purposes only. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan for talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen "neighborliness and cooperation," Agence France Presse reported on Nov. 9.

The visit comes only a week after the Nov. 1 trip of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana in an effort to strengthen economic ties and expand uranium imports. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited the Central Asian country a day later.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's visit is not connected to the trips of the European leaders: "It is not associated with any other contacts (made by Kazakhstan). We will further develop our good neighborliness and cooperation with Kazakhstan."

"Our strategic partnership is truly forward-looking," Putin commented ahead of the meeting with Tokayev.

The Kazakh president said on Nov. 8 that his country is ready to increase the transport capacity of Russian oil and gas.

"We are interested in making full use of our transit potential and are ready to further increase the volume of Russian gas transportation," Tokayev said, as Moscow seeks to create a "gas union" including the two countries and Uzbekistan to coordinate gas trade.

Following the high-level meeting between the two leaders, Putin is scheduled to participate in the 19th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum via videoconference and sign a number of agreements.

Kazakhstan has historical ties with Russia and a considerable ethnic Russian minority. It is also a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), along with Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Tajikistan.

However, the country sought to distance itself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been balancing out Russia's influence by also developing relations with China and the West.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
