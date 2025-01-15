Skip to content
News Feed, Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Putin, Russian propaganda
Putin aide claims 'Moldova will become part of another state or cease to exist,' Chisinau responds

by Sonya Bandouil January 15, 2025 2:26 AM 2 min read
A man exits the Moldovan Parliament building on Oct. 19, 2024, in Chisinau, Moldova. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldovan officials have condemned recent remarks by Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed that Moldova “will either become part of another state or cease to exist” due to its “anti-Russian policy,” Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker reported on January 14.

Patrushev made the controversial statement in an interview, further blaming the Moldovan government for the energy crisis and urging Chisinau to "not deceive itself or its people," but instead "admit its mistakes and start fixing the situation."

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry called the remarks unnaceptable interference in the internal affairs of the country.

“Moldova is a sovereign state that stands firmly on the path of democracy and European integration, in line with the will of its citizens,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The energy crisis, worsened by Russia's suspension of gas supplies in December 2024, has been labeled by Chisinau as Kremlin blackmail and a threat to national security.

Moldova began sourcing electricity from European markets, resulting in significant disruptions in the Russian-controlled Transnistria region, including power outages and industrial shutdowns.

Transnistrian authorities previously rejected an offer from Chisinau to help purchase gas via European platforms.

While Moldova has transitioned to European energy supplies, Transnistria remains heavily reliant on Russian gas. Russian troops have been stationed in the region since the early 1990s.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
