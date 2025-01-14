Skip to content
News Feed, Moldova, Russia, Moscow, Transnistria, Energy crisis, Energy
Transnistria head travels to Russia for talks amid energy crisis, Russian state media claims

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2025 8:56 PM 1 min read
Vadim Krasnoselsky, the Russian proxy official leading the Russian-occupied region of Moldova, Transnistria, on Sept. 13, 2021. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)
Vadim Krasnoselsky, the head of Moldova's Russian-controlled region of Transnistria, held talks in Moscow regarding the region’s energy crisis, Russian state news agency TASS claimed on Jan. 14, citing sources within Transnistria's administration.

TASS did not specify whom Krasnoselsky met with during his visit.

The crisis began when Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by Moldovagaz. The gas suspension has led to widespread power outages in Transnistria, pushing the region toward industrial collapse.

Transnistrian authorities previously rejected an offer from Chisinau to help purchase gas via European platforms.

While Moldova has transitioned to European energy supplies, Transnistria remains heavily reliant on Russian gas. Russian troops have been stationed in the region since the early 1990s.

Gazprom’s suspension coincided with the expiration of a deal allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine. However, Gazprom attributed the cutoff to Moldova's purported debt rather than transit issues. Moldovan officials dispute these claims, pointing to an international audit that failed to verify the alleged debt.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

10:55 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.
