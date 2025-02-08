Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Russian Economy, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions, Inflation, Ruble
Putin acknowledges inflation as key challenge for Russia

by Olena Goncharova February 8, 2025 2:54 AM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin leaves the scene during the opening ceremony of the last phase of the Moscow-Saint Petersburg motorway on July 16, 2024, in Tver, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Feb. 7 that inflation remains a major challenge for the country’s economy and directed the government to develop measures to lower it in 2025.

Speaking at a televised meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Putin noted that consumer prices in Russia rose by 9.5% in 2024 and have climbed further to 9.9% year-on-year this month, according to the Moscow Times.

Putin reportedly emphasized the need for "balanced growth" and reiterated his expectation for the government to present a plan to address inflation and advance structural economic changes. "The task for this year is to reach a balanced growth trajectory, to reduce inflation," he said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Mishustin reported that the Russian economy grew by 4.1% in 2024, revising an earlier estimate of 3.6% for 2023 to match the latest figure. However, he agreed with Putin that inflation was the biggest concern.

The Russian Central Bank recently said that it sees "no signs of a sustainable slowdown in price growth" despite maintaining a high key interest rate of 21%. The regulator pointed to Western sanctions, the ruble’s depreciation, and a weak harvest as key inflationary pressures. Additionally, increased defense spending is driving demand beyond the economy’s capacity to supply goods and services.

The Central Bank forecasts inflation to ease to a range of 5.2% to 8.6% by the end of 2025. Its next rate meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14, where policymakers will assess further measures to stabilize the economy.

Russia’s gas sector is running out of options after end of transit deal
Ukraine’s decision to end the gas transit deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom has been hailed by President Volodymyr Zelensky as one of Moscow’s biggest defeats. “When (Russian President) Vladimir Putin was handed power in Russia over 25 years ago, the annual gas pumping through Ukraine to Europ…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
