Ukrainian intelligence evacuates naval officer's family from Crimea, Navy says

The Angels special intelligence unit has evacuated from occupied Crimea the family of a Ukrainian naval officer persecuted by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the Navy reported on Oct. 7.

The operation was ordered by Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa. It was secretly planned in a short time frame and "successfully implemented," according to the statement.

The family of four — the officer's parents, sister and niece — were detained in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sept. 18.

"They were illegally held for three days, psychologically pressured and threatened with torture," the Navy said.

"In this way, the occupiers planned to persuade the Ukrainian officer to cooperate."

The family was released on Sept. 20 on the condition that the officer would contact the FSB within five days. Otherwise, the family could face "years of imprisonment."

"The family was evacuated right from under the noses of the occupiers," the Navy added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.