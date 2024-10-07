The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Ukrainian intelligence evacuates naval officer's family from Crimea, Navy says

by Kateryna Denisova October 7, 2024 6:16 PM 1 min read
The "Angels" special intelligence unit evacuated from occupied Crimea the family of an officer of the Ukrainian, according to Ukraine's Navy. (Ukraine's Navy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Angels special intelligence unit has evacuated from occupied Crimea the family of a Ukrainian naval officer persecuted by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the Navy reported on Oct. 7.

The operation was ordered by Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa. It was secretly planned in a short time frame and "successfully implemented," according to the statement.

The family of four — the officer's parents, sister and niece — were detained in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sept. 18.

"They were illegally held for three days, psychologically pressured and threatened with torture," the Navy said.

"In this way, the occupiers planned to persuade the Ukrainian officer to cooperate."

The family was released on Sept. 20 on the condition that the officer would contact the FSB within five days. Otherwise, the family could face "years of imprisonment."

"The family was evacuated right from under the noses of the occupiers," the Navy added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report.

Russian Baltic Sea Fleet vessel out of action after Ukraine’s sabotage, intelligence says
The Russian Baltic Fleet minesweeper Alexander Obukhov was put out of action thanks to a sabotage operation by Ukraine’s military intelligence, the agency said on Oct. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.