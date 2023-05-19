Court seizes lucrative land owned by pro-Russian oligarch’s wife

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Kyiv court has ruled in favor of confiscating the land on the Dnipro River bank previously owned by Oksana Marchenko, wife of the pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk.

According to the prosecution, the land was privatized illegally and will now be returned to the state.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office claimed the state's right for the 9.5 hectares of forest land, worth over Hr 204 million ($5.5 million).

The prosecutors proved in court that the territory was illegally allocated to private posession before it passed to the statutory fund with Marchenko as beneficiary.

Along with her husband, Marchenko has been included in the National Security and Defense Council's sanction list in 2021 on account of "financing terrorism."

Marchenko, an ex-TV host who married Medvedchuk in 2003, disappeared from Ukraine this year in March.

She has been added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list for financing activities that aim to "undermine Ukraine's constitutional order or seize power."

Ukraine's courts have already seized a number of Marchenko's assets.

This includes land and real estate in the Lviv Oblast worth Hr 17.5 million ($470,000) and Hr 1 billion ($27 million) worth of shares in the Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloy Plant.

Marchenko's husband, the former leader of the banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, has been charged with treason, captured by Ukraine's Security Service, exchanged with Russia for Ukrainian POWs, and later stripped of citizenship.