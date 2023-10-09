Prosecutors: Russian attacks on Kherson injure 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Kherson on the morning of Oct. 9, wounding a 55-year-old security guard of a local library, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

Later the same day, Russia’s military shelled a neighboring village, injuring a 63-year-old woman, the prosecutors wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the southern city of Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Oct. 8 killed one civilian and wounded 18 more, including two children, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.