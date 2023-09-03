Prosecutor General's Office: Russian shelling kills 1, injures 3 in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian forces shelled the city of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 2, killing one person and injuring three others.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces shelled Seredyna-Buda with artillery around 4:30 p.m. local time.

Law enforcement officers were in the process of documenting previous shelling when the latest attack began.

One police officer was killed, and two others were injured. A civilian man was also wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote. The shelling also damaged two buildings and a car.

Sumy Oblast is located in northeastern Ukraine and is subjected to near-daily attacks due to its proximity to the Russian border.