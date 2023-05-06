Prosecutor General’s Office records over 84,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have committed 84,764 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Prosecutor General’s Office reported that 650 suspects allegedly responsible for those crimes are the Russian soldiers and the country’s political leadership.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 478 children and injured at least 963 since Feb. 24, 2022.

The real number of children killed and injured due to Russia’s war is expected to be higher as the current count does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Presidential Office deputy head Ihor Zhovkva said that 36 countries had already joined the Core Group on the Special Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression.