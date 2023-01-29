Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General’s Office records over 66,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 4:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 28 that the Russian military has committed 66,743 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 459 children and injured at least 917 since Feb. 24.

In January, the European Parliament supported creation of a special international tribunal to judge Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

According to the report, the tribunal will fill the gap “in international criminal justice,” allowing to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership for its crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Zelensky demands international tribunal to prosecute ‘all those who provoked war’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.