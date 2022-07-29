Prosecutor General's Office launches investigation following video that appears to show Russian soldiers brutally torturing Ukrainian POW

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Cruel treatment of prisoners of war, their torture, including physical mutilation, is a gross violation" of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Prosecutor General's Office said on July 29.



Earlier a video appeared on social media showing people in Russian army uniform cutting off the genitalia of a Ukrainian serviceman.



Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned “the brutal war crimes” committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian POWs and called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russians in Ukraine.