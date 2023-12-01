Prosecutor General's Office: 2 Russian-led militants sentenced to 12 years for treason

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian-led militants from occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts were sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 1.

One of them, a resident of Russian-occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast, enlisted into a unit of Russian proxy forces on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the prosecutors.

He was allegedly engaged in setting up Russian positions near Kherson and in Mykolaiv Oblast, supplied his unit near Marinka with food, and performed combat missions near Krasnohorivka.

Another convict from Luhansk, occupied by Russia since 2014, "voluntarily" joined Russian proxy forces the next day after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

He purportedly served in Russian-occupied Alchevsk and Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast, as well as in Donetsk Oblast's Novoluhanske and Klishchiivka.

Both combatants were captured during the Ukrainian counteroffensive and put into custody, reads the report. Their cases were investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Ukrainian media outlet New Voice reported on Nov. 13, citing its sources, that the SBU was investigating over 8,000 cases of suspected treason.