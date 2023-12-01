Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General's Office: 2 Russian-led militants sentenced to 12 years for treason

by Dinara Khalilova December 1, 2023 8:32 PM 2 min read
A man rides a bicycle under a local election campaign poster on a street in Russian-occupied Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2023, (STR/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian-led militants from occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts were sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 1.

One of them, a resident of Russian-occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast, enlisted into a unit of Russian proxy forces on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the prosecutors.

He was allegedly engaged in setting up Russian positions near Kherson and in Mykolaiv Oblast, supplied his unit near Marinka with food, and performed combat missions near Krasnohorivka.

Another convict from Luhansk, occupied by Russia since 2014, "voluntarily" joined Russian proxy forces the next day after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

He purportedly served in Russian-occupied Alchevsk and Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast, as well as in Donetsk Oblast's Novoluhanske and Klishchiivka.

Both combatants were captured during the Ukrainian counteroffensive and put into custody, reads the report. Their cases were investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Ukrainian media outlet New Voice reported on Nov. 13, citing its sources, that the SBU was investigating over 8,000 cases of suspected treason.

‘I never planned to fight against Ukraine:’ Forcibly conscripted by Russia, Ukrainians await fate in POW camp
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war camp the Kyiv Independent visited is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. When Yevhen Kalashnikov found an opening to su…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.