According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice Party, 264 lawmakers supported President Volodymyr Zelensky's motion to dismiss Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. Zelensky cited the presence of collaborators and traitors among prosecutors as the reason for her dismissal.

