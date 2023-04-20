Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prime Minister: 'Almost 60' countries already agreed to help rebuild Ukrainian settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 20, 2023 1:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 20 that "almost 60" countries are already helping to rebuild Ukrainian cities, towns and villages after damage suffered from Russian attacks during the full-scale war.

Over 300 settlements have already signed around 1,500 individual agreements with various parties on the reconstruction, Shmyhal said at the International Summit of Communities and Regions in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We strive to consolidate international support, improve interaction between war-affected communities and partners, and lay the foundation for long-term cooperation in the future," Shmyhal said at the event.

The total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war have reached almost $143.8 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

This figure is a $6 billion increase as of the end of January when KSE estimated in a report that Russia's full-scale invasion caused over $138 billion worth of damages.

Earlier in April, Shmyhal said that Ukraine would need $37 billion in total for de-mining work alone, as large swathes of Ukrainian land remain unusable due to mines and unexploded ordnance from the war.

Kyiv School of Economics: Russia’s war has caused over $138 billion in damages in Ukraine
This figure is a $6 billion increase as of the end of January when KSE estimated in a report that Russia’s full-scale invasion caused over $138 billion worth of damages.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.