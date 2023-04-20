Prime Minister: 'Almost 60' countries already agreed to help rebuild Ukrainian settlements

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 20 that "almost 60" countries are already helping to rebuild Ukrainian cities, towns and villages after damage suffered from Russian attacks during the full-scale war.

Over 300 settlements have already signed around 1,500 individual agreements with various parties on the reconstruction, Shmyhal said at the International Summit of Communities and Regions in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We strive to consolidate international support, improve interaction between war-affected communities and partners, and lay the foundation for long-term cooperation in the future," Shmyhal said at the event.

The total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war have reached almost $143.8 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

This figure is a $6 billion increase as of the end of January when KSE estimated in a report that Russia's full-scale invasion caused over $138 billion worth of damages.

Earlier in April, Shmyhal said that Ukraine would need $37 billion in total for de-mining work alone, as large swathes of Ukrainian land remain unusable due to mines and unexploded ordnance from the war.