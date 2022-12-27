President’s Office: Russia shells maternity hospital in Kherson.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have shelled a hospital maternity ward in the liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office, reported on Dec. 27.

“They shelled a place where two children were born today. Before the attack, doctors managed to complete a caesarean section. There are five women after childbirth at the institution,” he said, adding that “miraculously” there were no casualties.

Russian troops have been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

The latest attack on the city happened on Christmas Eve and was one of the most deadly - according to the latest figures, 64 people were injured, 18 of whom are in critical condition, and 11 were killed.