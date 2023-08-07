President's Office: 2 killed, 3 injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a house in the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring three others, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reported on Aug. 7.

Kucherivka is near the city of Kupiansk, where Russian forces are attempting to regain positions. The community was liberated during Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.

Russia has been concentrating forces around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast since mid-July.