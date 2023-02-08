Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Portugal confirms it will provide 3 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 11:38 PM 1 min read
Portugal will send Ukraine three Leopard 2 main battle tanks, the country's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Feb. 8.

The announcement followed Costa's talks with Germany to get parts needed to repair some of Portugal's Leopard inventory, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Feb. 8, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Germany was pushing European allies to provide Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Berlin is concerned that European countries may not provide enough Leopard 2s to form two battalions or 62 vehicles, as promised, according to the report.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Feb. 8 that a "tank summit" will be held next week, bringing together representatives of Germany, Poland, and Ukraine to discuss the provision of Western-made tanks to Kyiv. Other allied countries, who have expressed interest in providing German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, will also be invited to attend.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
